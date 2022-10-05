Sony likely working on new smartphone with Dimensity 8000 chip

Japanese tech giant is likely working on a new smartphone as a report says that "out of nowhere, a mysterious handset has been spotted on Geekbench".

According to GizmoChina, the device's RAM capacity, the chipset information and with the software is also included in the listing.

"An unknown Sony-branded smartphone with model number XQ-DS99 has made its appearance on Geekbench. As per the listing, the phone will be powered by a Dimensity 8000 SoC," the report said.

The report mentioned that the device will include 12GB RAM and will run Android 12.

A recent report said that the tech giant is working on its first 100MP camera sensor.

The sensor will be aimed at premium mid-range . Notably, also makes camera sensors for tech giants Apple and Google which are popular brands among smartphone photography enthusiasts.

--IANS

vc/dpb

