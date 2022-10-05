Sony likely working on new smartphone with Dimensity 8000 chip

-
ALSO READ
Sony Bravia X75K smart TV review: Audio-visual mismatch subdues experience
Samsung may use Exynos chipset in Galaxy S23 series, to be launched in 2023
Sony Bravia X80K smart TVs with Google TV launched in India: Details here
Google rolls out Android 13 with privacy controls and more for Pixel
Samsung unveils affordable Galaxy A series 'A04s' smartphone in India
-
Japanese tech giant Sony is likely working on a new smartphone as a report says that "out of nowhere, a mysterious Sony handset has been spotted on Geekbench".
According to GizmoChina, the device's RAM capacity, the chipset information and with the software is also included in the listing.
"An unknown Sony-branded smartphone with model number XQ-DS99 has made its appearance on Geekbench. As per the listing, the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC," the report said.
The report mentioned that the device will include 12GB RAM and will run Android 12.
A recent report said that the tech giant is working on its first 100MP camera sensor.
The sensor will be aimed at premium mid-range smartphones. Notably, Sony also makes camera sensors for tech giants Apple and Google which are popular brands among smartphone photography enthusiasts.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 09:19 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU