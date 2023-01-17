Sony may launch monitoring application to block piracy apps on Android TV

-
ALSO READ
Sony Audio Days sale: Check deals on headphones, speakers, earbuds and more
Sony India launches headphones WH-1000XM5 with active noise cancellation
Netflix ramps up hiring for Cloud gaming services, plans to launch 50 games
IIIT Hyderabad, Silicon Labs launch Wi-SUN network for smart city projects
Japan's Sony, Honda jointly making EVs for delivery to US by 2026
-
Tech giant Sony is reportedly planning to release a monitoring application on smart TVs and streaming devices that will block sideloaded piracy applications.
The tech giant has filed a new patent application to block piracy applications on smart TVs and streaming devices, which is likely to be for Android TV as the company uses this platform for its smart TVs, reports AndroidAuthority.
According to the company, the system-level "monitor" application contains a block list of known pirated network resources, such as URLs and IP addresses, as a result, it will identify third-party applications.
After identification, the monitor application is expected to block the third-party applications from running, throttle it to provide a degraded experience or pause the content at irregular intervals.
However, this is just a patent so it is not sure if this anti-piracy feature will actually roll out on commercial Sony devices.
It also raises plenty of questions such as whether this monitor software would consume too many system resources, making Android TV lag, the report said.
--IANS
aj/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 13:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU