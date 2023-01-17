JUST IN
Google's Clock app on Pixel devices now lets users record alarm sounds
Apple watch receives credit for detecting undiagnosed heart blockage
Sony may launch monitoring application to block piracy apps on Android TV
Fitbit Versa 4 review: Fitness focussed, but falls short on smart features
JBL launches SoundBar2.1, Bar500, Bar800 and Bar1000 in India: Price, specs
In Galaxy S23 series run-up, Samsung unveils 200MP ISOCELL HP2 image sensor
Google to come up with 381,000 sq ft data centre in Navi Mumbai by 2025
Apple likely to launch new M2-series MacBook Pro on Jan 17: Report
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 108MP camera, in-built S Pen slot
Microsoft to add OpenAI's bot ChatGPT in Azure cloud services soon
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Fitbit Versa 4 review: Fitness focussed, but falls short on smart features
icon-arrow-left
Apple watch receives credit for detecting undiagnosed heart blockage
Business Standard

Sony may launch monitoring application to block piracy apps on Android TV

Tech giant Sony is reportedly planning to release a monitoring application on smart TVs and streaming devices that will block sideloaded piracy applications

Topics
Sony | Smart TVs | Cyber Attacks

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Sony India looks at 30-35% revenue from premium products in two years

Tech giant Sony is reportedly planning to release a monitoring application on smart TVs and streaming devices that will block sideloaded piracy applications.

The tech giant has filed a new patent application to block piracy applications on smart TVs and streaming devices, which is likely to be for Android TV as the company uses this platform for its smart TVs, reports AndroidAuthority.

According to the company, the system-level "monitor" application contains a block list of known pirated network resources, such as URLs and IP addresses, as a result, it will identify third-party applications.

After identification, the monitor application is expected to block the third-party applications from running, throttle it to provide a degraded experience or pause the content at irregular intervals.

However, this is just a patent so it is not sure if this anti-piracy feature will actually roll out on commercial Sony devices.

It also raises plenty of questions such as whether this monitor software would consume too many system resources, making Android TV lag, the report said.

--IANS

aj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sony

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 13:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU