Sony prepares to increase PS5 production, plans games portfolio expansion

Japanese tech giant Sony is prepping on raising the production of its PlayStation 5 (PS5) gaming console along with expanding its games portfolio as well.
The announcement arrives as the issues with the supply chain subsides, reports GizmoChina.
Despite the PS5 console launching back in November 2020, the tech giant has been struggling with its production due to the ongoing global chip shortage and other supply constraint issues.
"We are planning for heavy further increases in console production, taking us to production levels that we have never achieved before," Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, was quoted as saying.
This news arrives despite the Covid-19 lockdowns in China, but the executive stated that "things are definitely improving".
The brand has also projected that the sales of PS5 hit 18 million units in the financial year-end in March compared to 11.5 million units a year earlier.
The company has also announced that half of its game releases will be on PC and mobile by 2025.
A chart shown during the presentation, on annual investor day, suggested that this would be a major increase from its releases this year, when around a quarter of the company's releases will be on PC and mobile, with the remainder split between its PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles
--IANS
vc/ksk/
