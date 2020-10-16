System change earlier than planned caused global outage, says Twitter

-
ALSO READ
Twitter to label or remove misleading claims on vote US election results
Twitter expands voice tweets feature to more iOS users
Twitter aims to have women as 50% of its global workforce by 2025
Twitter Inc appoints Rinki Sethi as new information security head
Twitter users thrilled to edit their replies, firm says bug caused it
-
Twitter on Friday said a system change that was initiated earlier than planned affected its services, leading to a global outage.
Several users reported having issues with the micro-blogging platform early on Friday morning.
There was an irregularity with Twitter application programming interfaces (APIs) as some parts of the service were able to load but users reported that tweets were not flowing into timelines.
"We're working hard to bring Twitter back to normal and expect things to be fully resolved in 1-2 hours. We appreciate your patience," Twitter Safety said in a tweet.
In an earlier tweet, the company said Twitter has been down for many and it was working to get it back up and running.
"We had some trouble with our internal systems and don't have any evidence of a security breach or hack," it said.
Later, it acknowledged that a system change caused the outage worldwide.
"Most of you should be back to Tweeting. Twitter should be working as expected for everyone," the company informed.
On October 1, Twitter users from different parts of the world, including in India, reported problems using the platform.
Most of the problems were reported by desktop users, followed by Android and iOS users, according to Downdetector which offers real-time status and outage information.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU