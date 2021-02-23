TCL launches new earphones and headphones in India starting at Rs 399

on Monday announced its expansion into the audio category segment with the launch of a range of audio products including wired and wireless earphones and

The company launched wired in-ear - SOCL100, SOCL200, SOCL300, ACTV100, premium wired over-the-ear - MTRO200, ELIT400NC and high-energy wireless neckband style in-ear headphones - SOCL200BT, ACTV100BT, ELIT200NC.

According to the company, the entire range of products have a host of features at competitive prices across segments without compromising on their smart capabilities.

" products are known to be versatile when it comes to innovation and design. Keeping in mind the same strategy, we have approached the audio category and announced a range of products in the audio segment to meet the growing needs of the young Indian consumer," Sunil Verma, Country Manager of India Subcontinent at Mobile said in a statement.

In addition, the company also announced TCL ELIT200NC in-ear headphones and TCL ELIT400NC, MTR200 on-ear earbuds headphones.

The entire range will be available on Flipkart and leading e-commerce platforms along with offline retail stores.

