Mi launches portable Bluetooth speaker, neckband earphones in India

Mi on Monday launched its latest line-up of audio products 'Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker' (16W) and 'Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro' in India.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) will be available in black, blue colour variants at a price of Rs 2,499, while the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro will be available for Rs 1,799. "With the launch of Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) and Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro, we want to provide our fans and consumers the freedom to experience high-quality audio, without any interruption. With features such as dual EQ Modes on speaker, Dual Noise Cancellation on the neckband and longer hours of playtime, we believe these products would be a perfect fit for a clutter-free and wireless experience," Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India, said in a statement. 16W Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) packs twin 8W x 2 Full Range drivers to ensure high-quality sound output in all directions.

The speaker comes with anti-slip paddings that makes the device handy and provides a strong grip.

Mi Portable Bluetooth speaker comes with a 2600mAh battery life that can last up to 13 hours. It has an IPX7 waterproof rating and can be immersed underwater for 30min at a maximum depth of 1 meter.

It also comes with a built-in microphone for taking calls and it also works with voice assistants.

Meanwhile, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro is Mi's latest neckband style Bluetooth earphones that come with Dual Noise Cancellation (ANC and ENC).

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro





It features one-click Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the earphone puts an end to various surrounding noises by counteracting the noise waves and bringing down the surrounding noise spectrum by 25dB.

It is also equipped with Environmental noise cancellation to cancel out the ambient noise during a call. The microphone detects the direction of the speech and suppresses the environmental noise up to 90 per cent to deliver clear voice call experience.

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro comes equipped with a 10 mm dynamic driver that provides music that pleases the ears.

--IANS

wh/ash