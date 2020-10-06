Sennheiser launches HD 250BT and CX 120BT wireless headphones in India

-
German audio giant Sennheiser on Tuesday launched its new wireless headphones in India - the Sennheiser HD 250BT and wireless earphones - the Sennheiser CX 120BT.
The Sennheiser HD 250BT is now available for Rs 5,490 and CX 120BT is available in India for Rs 3,490 on shop.sennheiserindia.com/, other E-Commerce platforms as well as leading electronic retail outlets in the country.
"The all-new Sennheiser HD 250BT headphones aim to deliver a thrilling audio experience with dynamic bass, state-of-the-art Bluetooth connectivity and a durable design that is built to take on life's adventures," the company said in a statement.
The headphones features a rugged design, soft, noise-isolating ear pads and intuitive controls and comes with a 25-hour battery.
For listeners seeking to personalize their audio experience, the Sennheiser Smart Control apps intuitive equalizer makes it possible to tailor the sound experience according to individual taste. Meanwhile, aptX Low Latency perfectly synchronizes audio with on-screen action while watching videos.
Sennheiser CX 120BT wireless earphones with a compact, take-anywhere design.
The earphones aims to offer a detailed and balanced wireless sound experience that can be enjoyed without compromise thanks to SBC and aptX codec compatibility, as well as aptX Low Latency to keep audio in perfect sync with video content.
It also features Bluetooth 4.1 ensures fast, reliable connectivity and multi-pairing to enable fuss-free connection with two devices simultaneously.
With a six-hour battery life that can be recharged in just 1.5 hours.
