CES 2021: TCL to unveil mini-LED display technology on January 11

Electronics on Wednesday announced that it would unveil the next generation mini-LED and future display technology at the world's largest tech expo ' 2021' which would be held online from January 11 to 14.

According to the company, on January 11 at the 2021 Global Press announcement, it would showcase its much-anticipated innovations in mini-LED and future display technologies, which is expected to draw attention and interest from both media and the consumer electronics industry.

" is proud to be at 2021 and a member of this vibrant industry. As one of the leading consumer electronic brands in the world and the second largest TV brand in America, it is our mission to make life intelligent with innovative technology through our Artificial Intelligence (AI)x Internet of Things (IoT) strategy. Moving forward, we are committed to provide the best smart products and services to global users," said Kevin Wang, CEO of Industrial Holdings and

TCL would join multiple sessions at CES 2021, including the Global Press Announcement, and would share its newest technologies for display as well as present a full range of smart home appliances.

In addition, Samsung Electronics and LG would highlight products with enhanced customised features at the world's largest tech expo next week.

Samsung announced it would showcase its upgraded BESPOKE refrigerator and Artificial Intelligence-supported washers and dryers at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.

LG said it would introduce its new home appliance line, the LG Objet Collection, to foreign audiences at the CES 2021 before it officially sells products in overseas markets this year.

