Tech giant Apple to release 10.86-inch OLED iPad in 2022, says report

-
ALSO READ
Apple's advertising platform Apple Search Ads launches in mainland China
Apple extends TV Plus free trial membership to July amid pandemic
Apple plans thinner Macbook Air with magnetic charger in Mac lineup reboot
Samsung's new chipset to beat Apple A14 Bionic's functionality
Apple iPhone 12 mini sales slow as smaller smartphones lose appeal: Report
-
Apple is likely to release a 10.86-inch OLED iPad in 2022 and two new 120Hz OLED iPads in 2023, the media reported.
The report goes into some specifics. For example, the 2022 iPad will have a 10.86-inch screen, which is coincidentally the same size as the current iPad Air, citing The Elec, GSMArena reported.
This might mean that the report is referring to the next-generation iPad Air. Apple would use Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) method to protect the OLED panel from moisture and oxygen since the tech is pretty sensitive in this regard.
The 2023 iPads, on the other hand, will go for 120Hz LTPO panels coming in 12.9-inch and 11.0-inch flavours. The LTPO tech is supposed to reduce power consumption at a higher refresh rate.
A recent report said that, in India, Apple's tablet appears to be doing even better.
Although Indian tablet shipments were down 34 per cent in the first quarter, Apple ranked as the second-largest tablet vendor with a 29 per cent share of the market.
Apple tablet shipments in India increased 144 per cent year-over-year in Q1 2021, allowing the company to overtake Samsung for second place.
When it came to individual devices, 17 per cent of Apple's 29 per cent market share came from the iPad 8, while 9 per cent came from the 2020 iPad Air model.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU