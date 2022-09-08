TVS Motor unveils upgraded variants of Apache RTR 160, 180 cc motorcycles

Two and three wheeler maker has unveiled 2022 models of its flagship Apache range of strengthening its product portfolio, the company said on Thursday.

Upgraded with a host of features, the are priced at Rs 1.17 lakh for the 160 cc (base variant) and Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi) for the 180 cc base variant.

The power increased in the bikes have led to reduction in weight at two kilograms for the 160 cc bike and one kilogram in 180 cc motorcycle.

"TVS Apache series has been built on the racing heritage of TVS Racing to bring superior products into the market that connect with our customers. The introduction of the 2022 range of TVS Apache RTR 160 and 180 is a testament to our commitment towards delighting the Apache community," Head-Business (Premium) Vimal Sumbly said.

"These will continue their legacy of offering class leading race technologies to transform performance biking and further strengthening our premiumisation journey," he said.

