Apple launches Watch Ultra with lasting battery for intense sports tracking

At the 'Far Out' event, along with the Watch Series 8, the company released its rugged, flagship smartwatch, the Watch Ultra, which is a brand new Watch model.

This smartwatch, which introduces a new design with a more prominent display as well as a new design, has been specifically designed for intense sports tracking, exploration, and outdoor activities and also features a better battery life.

On its side, the Watch Ultra has a new button guard, with a 49mm titanium case, redesigned digital crown, and a new Action button, which can be customized for various purposes, including workouts, and compass waypoints.

For triathletes, the Action button lets them transition from one leg of a race to the next and for water sports, it can withstand kiteboarding and has WR 100 water resistance along with EN 13319 for scuba divers.

Made of sapphire crystals, the screen is completely flat and is made of sapphire crystal, which should increase sturdiness. Its brightness can go up to 2,000 nits. The Ultra's buttons and crowns are also designed to work with gloves and the three built-in microphones on it improve sound quality along with reducing ambient noises.

Further, cellular is a standard feature of all Apple Watch Ultra models and this new model has improved multi-band GPS, which includes the new L5 frequency. It will get upto 36 hours on a single charge and an extended battery life of 60 hours when using a new low-power setting.

The watch also has a trackback feature, which helps users in retracing their steps in case they accidentally go off the grid. Users will also experience a new 'Wayfinder' watch face that features a lot of information, including a compass on the dial.

It's quite clear that Apple wants to compete with Garmin and Polar with this year's Apple Watch Ultra, which will cost USD 799. It can be pre-ordered from today and will ship on September 23.

The September kicked off on Wednesday with CEO Tim Cook welcoming everyone from the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

