Apple announces cheaper and up to 20% faster cellular-enabled Watch SE

has launched the Watch SE. The new smartwatch is an update to the original SE and is the second instalment of the company's entry-level, cellular-capable device.

According to The Verge, the newer SE will feature the Series 8's new crash detection capability and will be up to 20 per cent faster than earlier. The redesigned SE will be available in three colours: silver, midnight, and starlight.

Its price has also been reduced to USD 249 for the GPS device and USD 299 for the cellular model.

The Watch SE has been an excellent alternative for people searching for a more affordable wearable to link with their iPhone since its release two years ago. Higher-end capabilities featured on premium versions, such as an electrical heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, and an always-on display, have been omitted, and the colour possibilities are much fewer.

Nonetheless, it will have important features like a Retina OLED display, optical heart rate sensor, fall detection, and emergency SOS, with water resistance upto 50 metres deep.

As per The Verge, the SE cellular variant is especially popular among parents who want to connect with their school-aged children without resorting to an iPhone.

Apple's Family Setup function, which debuted with the SE, allows users to set up an SE using the iPhone of a parent or caretaker. However, the device can then function independently. That capability was not available on the less priced Series 3, which is now no longer available.

