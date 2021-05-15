Twitter asks users to protect its ad dollars in new iOS 14.5 prompt

-
Twitter has joined companies like Facebook in asking users to protect its targeted ad dollars in a new iOS 14.5 prompt, as the new Apple App Tracking Transparency forces developers to ask permission from users if they want to enable ad tracking.
Unlike an aggressive Facebook and Instagram, Twitter has politely asked users to enable tracking on iOS.
According to MacRumor, after updating to version 8.65 which adds support for audio chat app Spaces, Twitter users will see a pop-up notification that asks them to "keep ads relevant".
"Keep ads relevant to you by allowing Twitter to track data from other companies on this device, like apps you use and websites you visit," reads the prompt.
Tapping "Continue" on the popup will bring iOS users to the actual App Tracking Transparency setting.
Twitter has also included a link to a support post in the help centre that explains why it has to ask for permission, includes a link to its current App Privacy Policy.
Facebook has been a vocal critic of Apple's iOS 14 privacy updates, arguing that the privacy changes could hurt small businesses globally.
Earlier this month, Facebook and Instagram added a notice within their iOS apps, telling users that the information the platforms collect from other apps and websites can "help keep Facebook free of charge."
After Apple introduced its app tracking transparency tool with iOS 14.5 update to give users better control over their privacy, only 13 per cent of global iOS users have allowed apps to track to date.
According to data compiled by mobile app analytics platform Flurry Analytics, only around 5 per cent of daily iOS users in the US allowed apps to track other apps.
With the launch of iOS 14.5, mobile apps now have to ask users who have upgraded to iOS 14.5 for permission to gather tracking data.
