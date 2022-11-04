Bharat Electronics partners Motorola in broadband, push-to-talk service

-
ALSO READ
Motorola to launch 3 phones in India today; Price, specifications here
Motorola New Edge Series Launch: Live streaming, time, price and specs
Motorola Moto E32s India launch today: Check design, specs and price
Motorola Razr 2022, X30 Pro, and S30 Pro launch: Timing, specs, and price
Motorola launches Moto e22s in India: Know price, specifications, and more
-
Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Motorola Solutions India Pvt Ltd for co-operation in the field of broadband, push-to-talk service.
The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and Motorola, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.
"It will enable BEL and Motorola to address the needs of professional mobile radio segment users to connect their teams with greater speed and efficiency using Motorola WAVE PTX, a push-to-talk (PTT) service," it said.
WAVE PTX is a network independent multimedia communication service that instantly connects cross-functional teams at the push of a button without any boundaries, it was noted.
BEL has also inked an MoU with INERY, Singapore, for co-operation in the field of Blockchain technology.
The objective of the MoU is to take advantage of the combined strengths and capabilities of INERY and BEL in the field of Blockchain technology.
"Integrating BEL's complementary functionalities with INERY's solutions will enhance product offerings of both the companies," the statement said.
BEL has signed an MoU with Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt Ltd (BGSW) for jointly implementing projects in the areas of e-Governance, ERP and Cloud solutions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 09:59 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU