JUST IN
'Return home': Twitter to start laying off employees today, shuts office
Apple iPhones on iOS 16 beta to get 5G next week: How-to get beta software
Google plans to develop AI model supporting 1,000 most spoken languages
Samsung launches AX32, AX46 air purifiers in India: Know price and features
Qualcomm to provide 5G modems for vast majority of iPhone 15 series
Indian gaming worth $2.6 bn in FY22, will grow four-fold by 2027: Report
Google expands Play Games for PC Beta to eight countries: Know more
Jio 5G network significantly better than Airtel, shows Ookla 5G test report
Mark Zuckerberg announces 32-person video call on WhatsApp: Details here
WhatsApp introduces 'Online Presence', 'Communities' features: Details here
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Twitter down for some users across globe, including India: Details here
Business Standard

Bharat Electronics partners Motorola in broadband, push-to-talk service

The objective of the MoU is to take advantage of the combined strengths and capabilities of INERY and BEL in the field of Blockchain technology

Topics
Bharat Electronics | Motorola | broadband

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Non-defence project scale-up could drive more gains for Bharat Electronics
Bharat Electronics

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Motorola Solutions India Pvt Ltd for co-operation in the field of broadband, push-to-talk service.

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and Motorola, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

"It will enable BEL and Motorola to address the needs of professional mobile radio segment users to connect their teams with greater speed and efficiency using Motorola WAVE PTX, a push-to-talk (PTT) service," it said.

WAVE PTX is a network independent multimedia communication service that instantly connects cross-functional teams at the push of a button without any boundaries, it was noted.

BEL has also inked an MoU with INERY, Singapore, for co-operation in the field of Blockchain technology.

The objective of the MoU is to take advantage of the combined strengths and capabilities of INERY and BEL in the field of Blockchain technology.

"Integrating BEL's complementary functionalities with INERY's solutions will enhance product offerings of both the companies," the statement said.

BEL has signed an MoU with Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt Ltd (BGSW) for jointly implementing projects in the areas of e-Governance, ERP and Cloud solutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bharat Electronics

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 09:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU