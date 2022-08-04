WhatsApp to soon allow group admins to delete messages for everyone

-
ALSO READ
Amazon sues admins of over 10,000 Facebook groups over fake reviews
You may soon get to keep disappearing Whatsapp messages after they are dead
FIR lodged against some people for hate messages on social media in Delhi
WhatsApp now lets you respond to messages with your favourite emoji
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: HC
-
With an aim to take on abusive messages, Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will soon release a new feature that will allow group admins the ability to delete messages for everyone.
According to WABetaInfo, the platform is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.22.17.12 and that will let group admins delete any message for everyone.
The report mentioned that if you are a group admin and you try to delete an incoming message and you see the option "delete for everyone", it means the feature is available.
When you delete a message for everyone, sent by another group participant, other people can always see that you have deleted that message since your name shows up within the chat bubble.
Recently, the platform banned more than 22 lakh bad accounts in India in the month of June in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021. It banned over 19 lakh bad accounts in the country in May.
The messaging platform also received 632 grievance reports in June within the country, and the accounts "actioned" were 64.
--IANS
vc/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU