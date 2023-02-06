JUST IN
WhatsApp rolls out longer group subjects, descriptions on iOS beta: Report
Twitter fixes bug that showed users 'this tweet is unavailable': Musk

In December last year, Twitter went down for several users globally including in India, and Musk said that the outage was because of backend changes to make the micro-blogging platform faster

Twitter | Elon Musk | Social Media

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that the micro-blogging platform has fixed the bug that showed users "this tweet is unavailable".

When a user queried: "Is it just us seeing 'this tweet is unavailable' on more and more quote tweets in the feed, but when you click on it, the tweet appears? @TwitterSupport @elonmusk."

Musk replied: "We think we fixed this bug today. Please lmk if you're still seeing it."

Several users shared their status related to the bug on Musk's post.

While one user said, "fixed for me", another commented, "that's an old, 'conservative bug' that disappears tweets the AI doesn't like. Years back it was a very regular thing to see".

In December last year, Twitter went down for several users globally including in India, and Musk said that the outage was because of backend changes to make the micro-blogging platform faster.

For some users, timelines did not refresh and many accounts were shown as non-existent.

Also, the platform showed error messages to several users, "Something went wrong, but don't fret -- it's not your fault. Let's try again".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 10:31 IST

