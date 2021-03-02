Apple may launch foldable iPhone with 8-inch display in 2023: Analyst

-
Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is planning to launch its foldable iPhone soon and now Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the company may launch a device with a 7.5-8-inch display in 2023.
According to MacRumors, a 2023 launch would be dependent on Apple being able to solve "key technology and mass production issues" this year.
One previous rumour has also predicted a foldable iPhone with a 7.3-7.6-inch display and support for Apple Pencil.
Apple has been researching foldable devices since 2016, but rumours surrounding a foldable iPhone have noticeably increased in recent months.
However, the Cupertino-tech giant has not officially announced that when it will be launching a foldable smartphone.
The tech giant has supposedly developed two prototypes, the clamshell, and the book-like shape.
The upcoming foldable iPhone with Galaxy Z Flip-like design will also be more affordable than the competing rivals in the same market.
Apple is also in the process of engineering an iPhone with a folding display similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and iPhone maker has ordered a batch of foldable displays from Samsung, suggesting that it is working on a foldable iPhone.
A report has claimed that the company might also discontinue the iPad Mini after the launch of its foldable iPhones.
