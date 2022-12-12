JUST IN
Smart meters must be secured
Aadhaar's new goal: AePS to facilitate financial inclusion in rural areas
AR/VR drives into classrooms: How tech is changing education landscape
Samsung rolls out Android 13-based One UI 5 update for Galaxy M13 5G
Google Chrome introduces passwordless secure login through passkeys
Google restores Gmail services after massive outage for millions globally
Twitter to relaunch premium subscription service 'Blue' after debacle
Google Slides rolls out 'Follow' feature, allows collaborating with friends
PlayStation VR2 pre-orders are now available without an invitation: Report
Apple spent nearly $100 bn on product innovation in last 5 years: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Smart meters must be secured
Asus rolls out Android 13 software update for Zenfone 9: Details here
Business Standard

Uber supports Live Activities feature on iPhone to track ride, orders

Live Activities for Uber was first spotted by a user on Reddit, who saw the option appear during an Uber ride

Topics
Uber Eats | Uber | Apple iPhones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Ride-hailing major Uber and its subsidiary Uber Eats support the Live Activities feature on iPhone.

According to 9to5Mac, the feature will allow users to easily track their rides and orders via the Lock Screen or the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island.

Dynamic Island is a pill-shaped cutout at the top of the screen.

Live Activities for Uber was first spotted by a user on Reddit, who saw the option appear during an Uber ride.

Moreover, a Twitter user also reported that he has seen the feature for both Uber and Uber Eats, according to the report.

With Uber's Live Activities feature, users can see how their ride or delivery is progressing.

The Uber Eats app will show users the progress of their order as it's prepared by the restaurant, picked up by the delivery driver, and delivered.

However, not everyone has seen the new feature yet, suggesting the company might be doing a staged rollout while it continues to test it, said the report.

Users can download the latest versions of the Uber and Uber Eats apps from the App Store.

Users must also enable Live Activities for those apps by going to the Settings app, finding the Uber and Uber Eats apps, and then turning on the "Live Activities" toggle.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uber Eats

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 08:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU