Uber supports Live Activities feature on iPhone to track ride, orders

Ride-hailing major and its subsidiary Eats support the Live Activities feature on iPhone.

According to 9to5Mac, the feature will allow users to easily track their rides and orders via the Lock Screen or the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island.

Dynamic Island is a pill-shaped cutout at the top of the screen.

Live Activities for was first spotted by a user on Reddit, who saw the option appear during an Uber ride.

Moreover, a Twitter user also reported that he has seen the feature for both Uber and Uber Eats, according to the report.

With Uber's Live Activities feature, users can see how their ride or delivery is progressing.

The app will show users the progress of their order as it's prepared by the restaurant, picked up by the delivery driver, and delivered.

However, not everyone has seen the new feature yet, suggesting the company might be doing a staged rollout while it continues to test it, said the report.

Users can download the latest versions of the Uber and apps from the App Store.

Users must also enable Live Activities for those apps by going to the Settings app, finding the Uber and apps, and then turning on the "Live Activities" toggle.

