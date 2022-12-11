JUST IN
Google restores Gmail services after massive outage for millions globally
Twitter to relaunch premium subscription service 'Blue' after debacle
Google Slides rolls out 'Follow' feature, allows collaborating with friends
PlayStation VR2 pre-orders are now available without an invitation: Report
Apple spent nearly $100 bn on product innovation in last 5 years: Report
Want to track your lifetime spend on Zomato, Swiggy or Amazon? Here's how
itel launches Magic X Pro 4G phone in India: Know price, specs, and more
OnePlus Y1S Pro smart TV gets 55-inch screen variant in India: Details here
Amazon reveals anime massively multiplayer online game 'Blue Protocol'
Noise launches ColorFit Loop smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Twitter to relaunch premium subscription service 'Blue' after debacle
Business Standard

Google restores Gmail services after massive outage for millions globally

Google finally restored Gmail service after it suffered a massive outage for millions of users globally, including in India, on Saturday

Topics
Google | Gmail | Technology

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Google finally restored Gmail service after it suffered a massive outage for millions of users globally, including in India, on Saturday.

Gmail users complained about mails not being received. Both mobile app and desktop versions were affected across the world.

"The issue with gmail is now fully mitigated. All the backlog of undelivered messages have been cleared and mail services are back to normal," Google Workspace said in an update.

"Thanks for your patience while we resolved this issue," said the company.

The company earlier said that mitigation was currently underway and "email delivery is no longer failing".

"However, the Google Engineering team is now working through the backlog of undelivered messages and expect all messages to be delivered in the next few hours," the company added.

Google, however, did not reveal the cause behind the mega global outage.

According to website outage monitor portal Downdetector.com, most problems were related to receiving emails, apart from failed connections.

Both mobile app and desktop versions were affected across the world.

Several people took to Twitter to report problems with Gmail.

"Is Gmail down for everyone or is there anything wrong with my accounts? I am not receiving any mail," tweeted one Gmail user.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 06:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU