JUST IN
Chip-maker Intel's next-generation chips may support Windows 12: Report
Innovative techniques and smaller factories to help cut costs: Tesla
Microsoft owned OpenAI announces ChatGPT, Whisper APIs for developers
Employability gap in graduates: Nasscom asks education system to do more
YouTube to add AI-powered tools for video creators, says CEO Neal Mohan
TikTok sets new default time limit of 60-minute daily for minor users
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip-enabled phones to support built-in 'iSIMs'
Meta purges over 32 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in India in Jan
WhatsApp bans 2.9 mn accounts in India as country launches grievance panel
Cult sport launches fitness smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Innovative techniques and smaller factories to help cut costs: Tesla
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Chip-maker Intel's next-generation chips may support Windows 12: Report

Chip-maker Intel's next-generation CPUs will reportedly support as-of-yet announced Windows 12

Topics
Intel Corp | Microsoft OS | Windows 11

IANS  |  San Francisco 

intel
Photo: Bloomberg

Chip-maker Intel's next-generation CPUs will reportedly support as-of-yet announced Windows 12.

Details on Intel's Meteor Lake desktop platform have been disclosed by the hardware leaker @leaf hobby, who is known for revealing the complete specifications of Intel's Xeon CPUs before release, reports The Verge, citing sources.

However, the tweet has now been deleted.

The chip-maker internally mentioned that its next-generation CPUs will support Windows 12.

Meteor Lake is likely to include 20 PCIe Gen5 lanes and support for Windows 12.

Microsoft hasn't disclosed its plans for Windows 12, but there are already hints that the company intends to integrate artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features in newer versions of Windows.

"As we start to develop future versions of Windows we'll think about other places where AI should play a natural role in terms of the experience," Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's head of consumer marketing, said in an interview earlier this week.

Mehdi's remark comes after Windows chief Panos Panay's statement at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year that "AI is going to reinvent how you do everything on Windows".

Microsoft would need to collaborate closely with hardware partners like Intel and AMD to optimise chips that can handle AI workloads if it is intending to use AI more widely in its upcoming release of Windows, the report said.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Intel Corp

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 10:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU