JUST IN
Pixel 8 Pro to have less curved screen than its predecessor: Report
US customers to get 'Shop with Specialist over Video' feature, says Apple
Google to expand gaming service 'Play Games' on PC to more regions
Microsoft releasing early access version of Minecraft game on Chromebooks
Is Xi Jinping a good leader? Here is what Chinese chatbot answered
Samsung launches new Galaxy A54, A34 smartphones with Nightography in India
How non-profit OpenAI became $30 bn profit-making firm, questions Musk
It seems users can now sign up, try new AI Bing Chat without any waitlist
OpenAI's Artificial Intelligence language model GPT-4 is exciting, scary
Baidu's shares dive 10% after pre-recorded demo of AI chatbot disappoints
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google to expand gaming service 'Play Games' on PC to more regions
icon-arrow-left
Pixel 8 Pro to have less curved screen than its predecessor: Report
Business Standard

US customers to get 'Shop with Specialist over Video' feature, says Apple

Tech giant Apple has launched its new "Shop with a Specialist over Video" feature which is a new live shopping experience for customers in the US

Topics
Apple store | Apple iOS

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple has launched its new "Shop with a Specialist over Video" feature which is a new live shopping experience for customers in the US.

"Shop with a Specialist over Video connects customers looking to purchase iPhones with a retail team member via a safe and secure, one-way video shopping session," the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

With this new feature, people can browse the latest models, explore new features, and can also learn about Apple Trade In offers, carrier deals, switching to iOS, and various financing options.

"We're constantly innovating to deliver an even more personalised experience for our customers, meeting them where they are to deliver the best of Apple," Karen Rasmussen, head of Retail Online, Apple said.

"With Shop with a Specialist over Video, our team members are excited to connect with customers and provide exceptional service as they learn about which iPhone best suits them," Rasmussen added.

Customers can visit 'apple.com/shop/buy-iphone' to instantly connect with an Apple Specialist for expert advice on selecting the best iPhone model.

A member of the Apple team will share their screen on camera throughout the session, but will not be able to see the client.

"If customers find that a session is unavailable or access the page after hours, they can contact a Specialist over the phone or via chat 24 hours a day," the company said.

--IANS

aj/prw/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple store

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 16:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU