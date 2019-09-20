Vivo V17 Pro with pop-up dual selfie camera launched: Price, specifications

China’s BKK Electronics' smartphone brand on Friday launched the V17 Pro in India. At Rs 29,990, the V-series flagship comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, and glacier ice and midnight ocean colours. The smartphone goes on sale from September 27 on Amazon, Flipkart, vivo India E-store and offline stores.

As part of the phone’s launch offer, the Vivo V17 Pro comes bundled with free one-time screen replacement – valid only on devices purchased and activated until October 8. Mentioned below are other offers that the phone would be eligible for:

10 per cent cashback on HDFC and ICICI Bank credit card, debit card and HDFC Consumer loans equated monthly instalment (EMI) transactions

Zero down payment on Bajaj Finance EMI transaction of six months

Zero down payment on IDFC First Bank on eight months tenure; additional five per cent cashback on making down payment from credit card

Zero down payment on Home Credit transaction of six months tenure

Gifts worth Rs 1,999 on an exchange of any old smartphone via vivo-Cashify application

Assured buyback of 50 per cent value for Vodafone Idea customers

Vivo V17 Pro features and specifications:

The V17Pro has a 6.44-inch super AMOLED screen of a fullHD+ resolution, stretched in ultra-tall 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen is of the E3 OLED breed, which, the company claims, has 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone’s screen is TÜV Rheinland certified to emit less eye fatigue-causing blue light. Additionally, it features a low brightness anti-flicker technology.

The Vivo V17 Pro features an in-display fingerprint sensor of the third generation, which the company claims to be faster and more efficient than previous-generation sensors. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 system-on-chip, the phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone boots Android Oreo 8.1 operating system-based Funtouch OS 4.5 user interface with Vivo’s Jovi AI Engine. Powering the phone is a 4,100 mAh battery, supported by 18W dual-engine fast charging through the supplied USB type-C port.

Imaging is covered by a pop-up dual selfie camera on the front and a quad-camera set-up on the back. The front camera module boasts a 32-megapixel primary camera, mated with an 8MP wide angle sensor of 105-degree field of view (FoV). The phone’s front camera features ‘super night selfie’ mode, which combines multiple frames to optimise picture brightness. The rear camera features a 48MP primary sensor (Sony IMX 582), 13MP telephoto lens capable of up to 2x optical zoom, 8MP wide-angle sensor of 120-degree FoV and a 2MP depth sensor.