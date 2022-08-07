Wearable brand Fitbit to remove music file transfer from computers in Oct

-
Google-owned wearable brand Fitbit has revealed that it will soon no longer let users transfer music from their computers.
Fitbit will end support for PC music file transfers on October 13 this year.
"On October 13, 2022, we are removing the option to transfer playlists to your Fitbit watch through your computer," the platform said on a support page.
The platform said after the Fitbit Connect app on users' computers is deactivated, they can continue to transfer music to their watch through the Deezer app.
Customers in the US can also use the Pandora app. Users may be eligible for a 90-day trial of Deezer or Pandora, the company said.
Meanwhile, in March this year, Fitbit recalled its 'Ionic' smartwatch following reports of an overheating battery and potential burn injury.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in the US said that at least 115 people in the US, and 59 globally, had reported an overheating battery on the device.
There were 118 reports of burns, with two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns.
