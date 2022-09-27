JUST IN
Nokia T10 tablet with Unisoc T606 processor launched in India: Details here
Meta to make it easier to switch between FB, Instagram accounts globally
Foxconn tweaks iPhone 14 production lines to build more Pro models in China
Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: Familiar, but with a good new user experience
Influencers, messaging, videos, AR key to wooing 2022 Diwali shopper: Meta
OnePlus details Nord Watch features ahead of India launch: Details here
Big Billion Days: Buyers take to social media as iPhone 13 orders cancelled
Reliance Jio 5G smartphone to be priced between Rs 8k and Rs 12k: Report
Netflix sets up first internal studio to expand range of video games
Realme DIZO partners OEL to make smartwatches, audio wearables in India
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Nokia T10 tablet with Unisoc T606 processor launched in India: Details here
Business Standard

WhatsApp reveals critical bug in older versions on several devices

Meta-owned WhatsApp has revealed a critical bug that could affect older installations on various devices that have not been updated with latest software versions

Topics
whatsapp | smartphones

IANS  |  New Delhi 

WhatsApp, WhatsApp updates
Photo: Shutterstock

Meta-owned WhatsApp has revealed a critical bug that could affect older installations on various devices that have not been updated with latest software versions.

The vulnerability could allow an attacker to exploit a code error known as an integer overflow.

"An integer overflow in WhatsApp for Android prior to v2.22.16.12, Business for Android prior to v2.22.16.12, iOS prior to v2.22.16.12, Business for iOS prior to v2.22.16.12 could result in remote code execution in an established video call," WhatsApp said in an update.

In remote code execution, a hacker can remotely execute commands on someone else's computing device.

Remote code executions (RCEs) usually occur due to malicious malware downloaded by the host and can happen regardless of the device's geographic location.

The recently disclosed vulnerability has been called CVE-2022-36934, with a severity score of 9.8 out of 10 on the CVE scale.

WhatsApp also revealed details of another bug that could have caused remote code execution when receiving a crafted video file.

Both of these vulnerabilities have been patched in the latest versions of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp on Monday announced it was rolling out Call Links to make it easier to start and join a call in just one tap.

The company also started testing secured and encrypted group video calls for up to 32 people on WhatsApp.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on whatsapp

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 19:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU