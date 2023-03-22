JUST IN
Business Standard

WhatsApp rolling out limit polls to only one choice feature on Android

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature that will let poll creators limit users to only one choice, which is available for some beta testers on Android

Topics
whatsapp | Social media apps | Technology

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Whatsapp
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature that will let poll creators limit users to only one choice, which is available for some beta testers on Android.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature will allow users to select only one option which they feel most strongly about.

The report also said that this feature is helpful as it will make the poll results more accurate as users are limited to one choice.

Moreover, this is even useful in cases where only one answer is required. This is because when users must choose just one option, they are more likely to engage with the poll and think more deeply about their choice.

The report also said that the feature was also in development for iOS, and after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update, some beta testers may be able to use this feature.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also rolling out a tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta.

For beta testers, a new row will now appear above the chat bar when a link is entered into the platform, and the application will animate the row while loading the link preview.

Earlier, users had no indication whether the platform was loading the preview or not, which undoubtedly caused confusion and wasted time while they waited for it to arrive.

--IANS

shs/prw/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 19:06 IST

