WhatsApp will stop working for some Android, iOS phones from Nov 1

will stop working for some iPhones as well as smartphones starting November 1.

According to the information on the FAQ section, starting November 1 Facebook-owned texting platform will cease to support systems running on 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0.

The phones list released by includes smartphones from Samsung, LG, ZTE, Huawei, Sony, Alcatel, and others. All of these phones will not receive support from WhatsApp and will be incompatible with the app.

To check which OS an is running on, users can head over to the Settings menu, then to the general and information option, and then software, where they will be able to see the OS running that particular

Android users can head to Settings, then About Phone to see which Android version their smartphone is running on.

After rolling out a new feature that allowed users to send messages that disappear after seven days, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is now reportedly working on a similar update that will have messages disappear after 90 days.

Earlier, the popular messaging application had stated that it is working on view once messages that would disappear forever after just being viewed once.

