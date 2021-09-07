WhatsApp will stop working for some Android, iOS phones from Nov 1

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp to allow chat history transfer between Apple iOS, Google Android
HC asks Centre to respond to pleas by FB, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules
Soon transfer chat history from iOS to Android on WhatsApp: Report
Instant messaging app Telegram to introduce group video calls in May
WhatsApp's competitor Signal tests peer-to-peer payments via cryptocurrency
-
WhatsApp will stop working for some iPhones as well as Android smartphones starting November 1.
According to the information on the WhatsApp FAQ section, starting November 1 Facebook-owned texting platform will cease to support systems running on Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0.
The Android phones list released by WhatsApp includes smartphones from Samsung, LG, ZTE, Huawei, Sony, Alcatel, and others. All of these phones will not receive support from WhatsApp and will be incompatible with the app.
To check which OS an iPhone is running on, users can head over to the Settings menu, then to the general and information option, and then software, where they will be able to see the OS running that particular iPhone.
Android users can head to Settings, then About Phone to see which Android version their smartphone is running on.
After rolling out a new feature that allowed users to send messages that disappear after seven days, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is now reportedly working on a similar update that will have messages disappear after 90 days.
Earlier, the popular messaging application had stated that it is working on view once messages that would disappear forever after just being viewed once.
--IANS
wh/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU