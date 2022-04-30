WhatsApp working on multi-device linking feature for phones and tablets

-
After recently releasing its multi-device feature on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, WhatsApp is now working on several improvements to allow users to link another mobile device in the most recent version of the beta.
This is a significant advance from the past when multi-devices could only be run via a desktop client or web browser.
As per reports from Mashable, WhatsApp appears to be developing a feature that will allow users to talk with the same account on different phones, or a phone and a tablet. The screen instructs you to register the device you're using as a 'companion' by scanning a code with your primary phone, however, there doesn't appear to be one to scan right now.
It's currently unclear if this feature will be available on iOS, but priorities suggest it would be available.
In November 2021, WhatsApp released Linked Devices as a public beta and has been upgrading the app since then. Although WhatsApp's Linked Devices feature allows users to use their account on a variety of devices already, it currently only supports PCs as secondary devices and is ineffectual for people with additional mobile phones and tablets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
