Facebook has no idea how to manage personal user data, say reports

-
ALSO READ
Meta opens Privacy Centre to educate users on data security
Meta testing new controls for users, businesses in Facebook News Feed
WhatsApp to add more details in privacy policy after Irish regulators' fine
Explained: What parents think about their children's online privacy?
Meta sues fake customer engagement service provider directed at Facebook
-
Meta-owned Facebook is reportedly unable to account for much of the personal user data under its ownership, including what it is being used for and where it is located, media reports say.
According to the tech website Engadget, privacy engineers on Facebook's Ad and Business Product team wrote a report last year, intending it to be read by the company's leadership.
It detailed how Facebook could address a growing number of data usage regulations, including new privacy laws in India, South Africa and elsewhere.
The report's authors described a platform often in the dark about the personal data of its estimated 1.9 billion users, citing an internal report leaked to Motherboard, the report said.
The engineers warned that Facebook would have difficulty making promises to countries on how it would treat the data of its citizens.
"We do not have an adequate level of control and explainability over how our systems use data, and thus we can't confidently make controlled policy changes or external commitments such as 'we will not use X data for Y purpose,'" the authors were quoted as saying.
"And yet, this is exactly what regulators expect us to do, increasing our risk of mistakes and misrepresentation," they added.
The report stated that Facebook's main obstacle to tracking down user data appears to be the company's lack of "closed-form" systems.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU