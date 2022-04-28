You can now ask Google to remove personal info from Search results

-
ALSO READ
ISC, ICSE Result 2022 for Sem 1 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
Google introduces 'reject all' button for tracking cookies in UK, Europe
Search engine DuckDuckGo working on privacy-focused desktop browser
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Google Search to help people get to original source of trending story
-
Google has allowed people to request removals of additional types of information from its Search results, including personal contact information like a phone number, email address, or physical address.
Google Search currently allows people to request the removal of certain content, with a focus on sensitive content that can cause direct harm to them.
"Under the policy expansion, people can now request removals of additional types of information when they find it in Search results, including personal contact information like a phone number, email address, or physical address," Michelle Chang, Global Policy Lead for Search at Google, said in a statement late on Wednesday.
The policy also allows for the removal of additional information that may pose a risk for identity theft, such as confidential log-in credentials, when it appears in Search results.
"It's important to remember that removing content from Google Search won't remove it from the internet, which is why you may wish to contact the hosting site directly," the company informed.
People have been asking Google to remove certain sensitive, personally identifiable information from Search in cases of doxxing, or information like bank account or credit card numbers that could be used for financial fraud.
"The availability of personal contact information online can be jarring, and it can be used in harmful ways, including for unwanted direct contact or even physical harm," said Google.
Google said that when it receives removal requests, it will evaluate all content on the web page to ensure that it is not limiting the availability of other information that is broadly useful, for instance in news articles.
"We'll also evaluate if the content appears as part of the public record on the sites of government or official sources. In such cases, we won't make removals," the company noted.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU