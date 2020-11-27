Will continue to expand our AIoT portfolio in 2021: Realme CEO Madhav Sheth

-
ALSO READ
Realme targets 25% share of India's smartphone sales during festive season
Microsoft, AICTE collaborate to skill students, educators in next-gen tech
Samsung to manufacture Qualcomm chips for 5G budget smartphones
Realme launches new colour variants for three smartphones in India
Smartphone shipments to return to growth in holiday quarter: IDC
-
Aiming to sell 30 lakh Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) in the festive Q4 quarter, Realme on Friday said that 2021 will see the company further cement its position as the leading tech-lifestyle brand beyond just smartphones.
The company has already sold over 20 lakh AIoT products in the ongoing October-December quarter, among which more than 190,000 are Smart TVs.
"We aim to launch more than 100 new AIoT and lifestyle products in 2021 with a comprehensive AIoT range like trimmer, smart bulb, etc so that customers can get all that they need for a smart, connected lifestyle," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India & Europe, told IANS.
"Our fans will see a versatile, and really exciting AIoT product portfolio in the upcoming months. We are still working on the 2021 AIOT strategy, roadmap and general target. The ambition is big and we will announce more on it soon," Sheth elaborated.
According to the Counterpoint Hearables Report (Q2), Realme emerged as the top brand in the true wireless stereo (TWS) market in the country.
According to the latest IDC report, Realme emerged as the leading brand in smartwatch category.
"On its first sale, Realme smart TVs had over 15,000 users opting for it in just 10 minutes. The numbers speak for themselves," Sheth said.
"The festive quarter has seen an overwhelming revival in demand. The festive sales this year have been 20 per cent more than what we were anticipating," he added.
The company aims to double down on its AiOt strategy for the next year.
"We will continuously democratise the latest technology to more consumers like 5G, cutting-edge camera technology, etc," Sheth noted.
"We have a product and innovation-first mindset and will work towards building innovative products and bringing the best of technology to our consumers."
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU