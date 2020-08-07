JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

UN reports sharp increase in cybercrime during coronavirus pandemic
Business Standard

Realme launches new colour variants for three smartphones in India

Realme on Friday introduced three new colour variants for its three popular smartphones in India

Topics
Realme | smartphones

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Realme C3
Realme C3

Realme on Friday introduced three new colour variants for its three popular smartphones in India.

 

 

It includes 'chroma white' colour for Realme 5 pro, 'volcano grey' colour for C3 and 'lightening red' colour for 6 pro.

The smartphones in new colour variants will be available on realme.com and Flipkart, the company said in a statement.

Realme 5 Pro's price starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 while the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 16,999.

The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM depending on the variant and runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie.

Realme C3 is available at a starting price of Rs 6,999 for the 3GB+32GB storage configuration. The 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 7,999.

The smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ mini drop display and a screen to body ratio of 89.8 per cent, along with MediaTek Helio G70 processor with "MediaTek Gaming Technology" to optimize network latency. The device houses a huge 5000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, Realme 6 Pro cost Rs 17,999, Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999 for the 6+64, 6+128 and 8+128 variants, respectively.

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

Powering the Realme 6 Pro is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and runs on Android 10 OS and the OS has Realme UI customization over it.

--IANS

wh/na

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 11:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU