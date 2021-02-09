Xiaomi launches Mi 11 smartphone with 108MP camera, Snapdragon 888 chipset

-
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has unveiled its flagship smartphone "Mi 11" in the global market through a virtual event that features Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform, making it one of the first smartphones to come with this processor.
The smartphone comes in two storage variants -- 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB at Euro 749 and Euro 799, respectively -- and it will be available from March.
Xiaomi Mi 11 features 6.81-inch AMOLED panel with WQHD+ resolution, a 120Hz maximum refresh rate and 1500 nits maximum brightness. It supports HDR10+ and 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display is housed in a minimal-bezel chassis with a 91.4 per cent screen to body ratio and protected by the toughest Gorilla Glass Victus.
Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform offers significant improvements in performance per watt, AI acceleration, 5G support, computational photography, gaming performance, wi-fi speed and photo security, ZDnet reported on Monday.
The Mi 11 has three cameras at the back -- 108MP wide-angle, 13MP ultra-wide angle, and 5MP 'telemacro'. The front camera is a 20MP in-display unit.
The smartphone also features improved night-mode photos on three of the four cameras (primary, ultra-wide and front) and RAW-level noise reduction for brighter night-time videos. AI Cinema mode gives one-click access to six creative features; Magic Zoom, Slow Shutter, Time Freeze, Night Time-lapse, Parallel World and Freeze Frame Video.
Other advanced imaging features include HDR10+ video recording, Pro Time Lapse and AI Erase 2.0, which cleans up images with a single click.
The smartphone is powered by a 4,600mAh battery with 55W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.
The handset runs MIUI 12, based on Android 11.
--IANS
vc/rt
