Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro to be launched in January 2021, says Report

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro flagship phones went official in February this year. A new report claims that the smartphone maker may announce the Xiaomi Mi 11 as well as Mi 11 Pro in January 2021.
By launching the next Mi series flagship in early 2021, Xiaomi is expected to launch Snapdragon 875 mobile platform-powered smartphones in China, reports GizmoChina.
The Xiaomi Mi 11 is expected to feature a curved display and a triple camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary camera sensor. It is said to feature support for up to 30x zoom.
Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is rumoured to be launched with a curved display along with a punch-hole cutout. It is said that the screen would have QHD+ resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate.
The Pro variant is expected to flaunt the 4-in-1 pixel binning technology and a 50MP primary camera lens. The others are believed to include a 48MP or 12MP telephoto lens.
--IANS
wh/khz/bg
