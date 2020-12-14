Xiaomi to launch high-end smartphone Mi 11 on December 29: Report

Smartphone maker is reportedly planning to launch its next high-end smartphone Mi 11 on December 29.

According to GizmoChina, the source who relayed the info does not know if it will be a global or China launch. However, the report also speculates that the phone could very well go on sale the same day as the launch.

The Mi 11 could be the first smartphone in the market with a Snapdragon 888 flagship processor.

The smartphone may have a 50MP primary camera, 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens, while the fourth lens could be a depth sensor.

The device is expected to feature a 120-Hz screen along with a 2K resolution display with a punch-hole camera for selfies.

The phone may also come with the new 120W fast charging technology.

