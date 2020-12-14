iPhone 13 production not to face iPhone 12-like delays: Report

-
ALSO READ
Apple's iPhone 11, iPhone SE 2020 gone in a jiffy during India festive sale
Apple's smallest iPhone with 5.4 inch display may be called iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 camera lens supplier facing quality issues: Report
Apple Inc may discontinue iPhone 11 Pro, XR after iPhone 12 launch
Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders may start on October 16
-
Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the next generation iPhone 13 mass production will be as per schedule, without any delay like this year.
According to him, if the iPhone 13 production starts in summer next year, then Apple will launch the next-generation iPhones in September, following its usual release time frame.
Apple usually begins mass production of iPhones in early summer, but iPhone 12 models got delayed due to Covid-19 related lockdown and travel restrictions, hindering the production process.
Kuo denied the concerns regarding Apple supplier TSMC's capacity utilisation being dropped to 80 per cent from 100 per cent for the A14 chips in the first quarter of 2021, reports MacRumors.
The analyst noted that this is more of a seasonality factor rather than a capacity utilisation aspect.
iPhone 13 is expected to come in the same four model sizes as this year's iPhone 12, but with some major improvements to the camera technology.
The Ultra Wide cameras on the two high-end models will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus.
All the current iPhone 12 models are equipped with f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) Ultra Wide cameras with fixed focus.
--IANS
wh/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU