Xiaomi develops 'air charge' tech to charge devices without any wire

Xiaomi on Friday introduced a brand new form of charging called Mi Air Charge Technology that is able to charge devices "within a radius of several metres."
Currently, Xiaomi's remote charging technology is capable of 5-watt remote charging for a single device.
Apart from that, multiple devices can also be charged at the same time (each device supports 5 watts) and even physical obstacles do not reduce the charging efficiency.
"Mi Air Charge Technology enables users to remotely charge electronic devices without any cables or wireless charging stands. Today, we enter a true wireless charging era," Xiaomi said in a statement.
In the near future, living room devices will all be built upon a wireless power supply design, completely free of wires, making our living rooms truly wireless.
The core technology of Xiaomi's remote charging lies in space positioning and energy transmission.
This is how the remote charging technology works.
Xiaomi's self-developed isolated charging pile has five phase interference antennas built in, which can accurately detect the location of the smartphone.
A phase control array composed of 144 antennas transmits millimeter-wide waves directly to the phone through "beamforming".
On the smartphone side, Xiaomi has also developed a miniaturised antenna array with built-in "beacon antenna" and "receiving antenna array".
Beacon antenna broadcasts position information with low power consumption.
"The receiving antenna array composed of 14 antennas converts the millimeter wave signal emitted by the charging pile into electric energy through the rectifier circuit, to turn the sci-fi charging experience into reality," the company informed.
In the near future, Xiaomi's self-developed space isolation charging technology will also be able to work with smart watches, bracelets and other wearable devices.
