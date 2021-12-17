Year in review: Apple Watch 7 to OnePlus Watch, best smartwatches of 2021

Smartwatch segment became more competitive this year due to a few more entries, including the one from Apple and continued to lead the race for iOS and Android smartphones respectively this year too. And the buzz of Google’s upcoming smartwatch made the segment more interesting.

Of the many launches this year, Business Standard lists the best five that stood out in 2021:

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 brings a bigger display with curved edges and negligible display bezels, redesigned user interface optimised for larger display, and new watch faces to complement the curved display profile. Though an incremental upgrade over the Watch Series 6, it makes a solid smartwatch for someone looking to upgrade from the Watch Series 5 and below. It makes a wholesome smartwatch to complement the iPhone way better than any other smartwatch compatible with Apple smartphones.

Price: Starts at Rs 41,900

Galaxy Watch4 Classic

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic is among the first to come out from the partnership between South Korean electronics maker and American technology giant Google. That said, it is one of the best one can get for Android smartphones. That said, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic is a solid smartwatch, which loses less and gains more from the Google WearOS platform.

Price: Starts at Rs 34,999

Fossil Gen 6

The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is a blend of style and substance. There are some caveats, but the fully functional smartwatch experience, thanks to Google services and value-added features from Fossil, makes the Gen 6 a better Wear OS smartwatch in the midrange segment.

Price: Rs 23,996

Watch

The Watch is OnePlus’ solid first attempt at making smartwatches. It gets the basics right and that is topped up by extensive health and fitness features. It delivers an experience that is a notch above regular health and fitness trackers. Though more about style than utility, the OnePlus Watch is one smartwatch that does not fail to impress when used with OnePlus smartphones.

Price: Rs 16,999

ALSO READ: OnePlus Watch review: Solid for starters, but not without software snags

GTR 3

The GTR 3 is a capable watch. It is a perfect mix of style and substance rolled in to one device. This smartwatch takes its strength from optimised user interface, which is among the best proprietary UI. With a crisp display, a practical OS, tracking with decent accuracy, and impressive battery life, GTR 3 is a great option that strikes a balance between lifestyle and fitness.

Price: Rs 13,999



ALSO READ: Amazfit GTR 3 review: The right balance between looks and performance