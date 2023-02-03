JUST IN
YouTube releases 'Go Live Together' for creators to co-stream on phone

The video streaming platform also indicated that it may introduce the feature to YouTube on the desktop version

Topics
Google | YouTuber | video streaming

IANS  |  San Francisco 

YouTube music
Photo: Bloomberg

Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube has released the "Go Live Together" feature for creators to co-livestream and invite a guest on phone.

The company shared the information on Twitter from its TeamYouTube account, saying: "Introducing Go Live Together, a new way to easily start a co-stream & invite a guest, all from your phone! creators need 50+ subs to host co-streams, but anyone can be a guest!."

The video streaming platform also indicated that it may introduce the feature to YouTube on the desktop version.

"From our early tests, we know many of you are excited to see this feature come to the desktop so you can co-stream right from YouTube on your computer this is something we're still exploring," tweeted TeamYouTube.

"Go Live Together" appears beneath "Go live" in the Create sheet on YouTube for Android and iOS.

Creators can send out a link to any guest.

Moreover, creators can use their computers to schedule a live stream with a guest and then go live from their phones. They can also immediately go live from their mobile device.

Also, creators can switch up the guests they have on their live stream, but they can only have one person there at once. After inviting a guest, their stream feed will appear above their guest's.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 16:32 IST

