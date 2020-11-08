He'll be a president for all families: Jill Biden on husband Joe's triumph

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris greet Hindus on Navratri
Democracy messy, requires patience: Biden on delayed US election results
Joe Biden terms Donald Trump's remarks about Kamala Harris 'despicable'
Winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win: Biden
Joe Biden wins US Presidency after long, bitter contest with Trump
US Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden on Saturday celebrated her husband's victory in the US Presidential elections by sharing a picture of the couple holding a placard with a carefully positioned hand.
Sharing the picture on Twitter, Jill said: "He will be a President for all of our families."
In the picture, the couple is seen holding a placard that read: "Dr and Vice President Biden live here", with the former second lady's hand covering the word 'Vice' to display support for her husband.
The former Vice President also wore a hat that said -- 'We Just Did."
With Biden's victory, Jill, who has been an educator for decades, will become the First Lady of the United States.
According to the Hill, Jill played an active role in Joe's campaign trail, hosting both in-person and virtual events across the country.
Jill, an English professor with four degrees, will become the first professor FLOTUS, according to CNN.
The couple married on June 17, 1977, at the United Nations Chapel in New York City and has one daughter together, Ashley Blazer, who was born in 1981.
The President-elect had lost his first wife Neilia and daughter Naomi, while his sons Hunter and Beau were critically injured in a car accident.
Biden on Saturday (local time) became the President-elect of the United States after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.
The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and will be the 46th president of the United States.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor