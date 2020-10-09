Joe Biden terms Donald Trump's remarks about Kamala Harris 'despicable'

-
ALSO READ
Thought immediately of my mother when Joe Biden made the VP call: Kamala
US prez elections: Biden says he trusts vaccines and scientists, not Trump
US elections: With Trump quarantined, Biden moves to re-strategise campaign
Biden says Trump trusted less than Putin, Xi Jinping because of Covid-19
Biden, Trump spending 80% of ad money to target multi-screen audience
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has described President Donald Trumps' remarks about Kamala Harris after a debate between her and Vice President Mike Pence as "despicable" and "beneath the office of the presidency".
Pence and Biden's running mate Harris came face to face in the vice presidential debate on Wednesday, which saw sparring over Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, jobs, China, racial tensions and climate change. Trump and Biden have separately lauded their deputies.
In an interview to Fox news on Thursday, Trump hit out at Harris saying, if Biden wins the November 3 US Elections, Harris will take over as president in a month's time.
"She is a communist. She's not a socialist. She's well beyond a socialist. Take a look at her views. She wants to open up the borders to allow killers and murderers and rapists to pour into our country," he said.
Hours later, Biden hit out Trump for his remarks, saying the American people are sick and tired of it.
"It's despicable, so beneath the office of the presidency and the American people are sick and tired of it. They know who this man is, it's got to stop," Biden told reporters in the battle ground State of Arizona with Harris by his side.
"This (Harris) is a person who is ready on day one to be president of the United States of America. This is a person who has more integrity in her little finger than most people have in their whole body... He (Trump) has great difficulty dealing with strong women," the Democratic presidential candidate said.
"You did a great job," he told Harris.
Responding to a query, Biden said there is no place for hate in America.
"Both of us have been talking about this for some time, about how white supremacists and these militias are a genuine threat," he said.
"I have got to compliment the FBI and the police agencies for what they did and how they stepped up. But look, the words of a president matter whether they can cause a nation to have a market rise or fall, go to war, bring peace. But they can also breathe oxygen into those who are filled with hate and danger and I just think it's got to stop," Biden added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor