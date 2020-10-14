Over two-thirds of Indian Americans expected to vote for Biden, says survey

-
ALSO READ
'Surprised' Trump says Kamala Harris 'nasty' and 'disrespectful' to Biden
Biden holds lead over Trump among Indian American voters, finds survey
Asian-Americans could play key role in 2020 US elections: Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris to voters: Don't give up as Donald Trump rushes court pick
Trump makes headway among Indian-Americans, but Biden has huge lead
More than two-thirds of Indian American voters are expected to vote for Joe Biden and the Democratic Party in the US presidential elections in early November, according to a survey.
Only 22 per cent of Indian Americans registered to vote are expected to support President Donald Trump compared with 72 per cent for Biden, the survey by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace said Wednesday. The study covered 936 Americans of Indian origin polled by analytics firm YouGov between Sept 1 to Sept 20.
The numbers show that the loyalties of Indian American voters haven’t shifted to the Republican Party despite Trump’s perceived closeness to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose government’s actions have been criticized by prominent Democrats, including vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
ALSO READ: Donald Trump says he feels like 'Superman' after coronavirus treatment
“Indian Americans continue to be strongly attached to the Democratic Party, ” said authors Sumitra Vaidyanathan, Devesh Kapur and Milan Vaishnav in the report.
The survey showed that 45 per cent of the respondents polled said they’re more likely to vote Democrat on Nov 3 after Harris, who is of part Indian origin, won her nomination.
While Indian American voters are less than 1 per cent of the US electorate, the total 4.16 million-strong diaspora is seen as one of the most rapidly growing immigrant groups, having roughly doubled in size in each of the last four decades.
The group also forms an affluent and influential base with a median income for households -- roughly double the national average at $120,000, according to the report. Indian Americans contributed $3 million to presidential campaigns during the 2020 primary season.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor