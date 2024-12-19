Business Standard

Jaguar Land Rover launches 2025 Range Rover Sport, priced at Rs 1.45 Crore

The new model of the SUV is Rs 5 lakh pricier than the outgoing one, and is expected to be showcased at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched the new 2025 model year made-in-India Range Rover Sport, priced at Rs 1.45 crore (ex-showroom). The new Range Rover Sport is a completely knocked down (CKD) model and is Rs 5 lakh more expensive than the outgoing 2024 locally-assembled model. It is being offered in a single Dynamic SE trim and JLR will likely put it on display at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. 
 
Along with the increase in the price-tag, the luxury SUV has received a few updates as well. For instance, the upholstery now receives a perforated semi-aniline leather treatment while the seats get new winged headrests. The front seats will offer a massage function, and a head-up display (HUD) is now part of the standard package. The 2025 Range Rover Sport also comes with new digital LED headlights featuring adaptive lighting functionality. The body colour options have also been upgraded to include Fuji White, Santorini Black, Giola Green, Varesine Blue and Charente Grey. 
   
Under the hood, however, the SUV remains identical to its predecessor. It continues with the same 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol motor generates 394 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel engine puts out 346 bhp and 700 Nm. 
 

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

