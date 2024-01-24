Economic Survey 2024: Key aspects you must know about the document

Economic Survey is released by the office of CEA (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Economic Survey of India is an annual report crafted by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. Typically unveiled just before the Union Budget presentation in Parliament, the survey offers a comprehensive overview of the Indian economy, its performance, challenges, and policy recommendations.

Timing of India's Economic Survey

The Economic Survey is strategically presented in Parliament a day or two prior to the Union Budget announcement. This timing positions it as a crucial precursor, providing detailed economic analysis and insights just ahead of significant budgetary decisions.

Content Highlights

Covering a broad spectrum of economic topics, the document encompasses macroeconomic indicators, sectoral performance, fiscal and monetary policies, external trade, and social sector initiatives. It delves into ongoing reforms and policy measures, offering a holistic view of India's economic landscape.

Authorship and Expertise

Crafted by a team of economists and experts within the Chief Economic Adviser's office, under the guidance of the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India, the survey benefits from the insights of prominent economists appointed by the government.

Objectives of the Economic Survey

The primary objectives include assessing India's economic performance, identifying challenges, and presenting policy recommendations for sustainable and inclusive economic growth. The document serves as a strategic guide for policymakers, researchers, analysts, and the public.

Public Availability and Access

Once presented in Parliament, the Economic Survey becomes publicly accessible. Interested individuals, policymakers, and researchers can find it on the Ministry of Finance's official website and in other government publications.

Analytical Approach and Presentation

Employing a data-driven approach, the Economic Survey incorporates charts, graphs, and analysis to present economic trends and patterns. This analytical approach enhances its value as a comprehensive resource for understanding India's economic conditions.

Policy Implications and Influence

The Economic Survey goes beyond analysis, suggesting policy measures and reforms to address economic challenges and leverage opportunities. It plays a pivotal role in shaping the economic narrative and influencing policy decisions and priorities.