Sensex (-0.02%)
69913.50 -15.03
Nifty (0.02%)
21001.80 + 4.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.31%)
6784.85 + 20.70
Nifty Midcap (0.14%)
44792.40 + 63.25
Nifty Bank (-0.12%)
47258.15 -56.10
Heatmap

Govt to stick to Rs 34 trillion tax collection goal in revised estimate

For 2023-24 (April-March), the Union Budget had pegged total tax collections at Rs 33.61 trillion, up 10.1 per cent from Rs 30.54 lakh crore in the previous year

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

In the current fiscal, Rs 18.23 trillion is expected to be collected in direct taxes. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 11:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government is likely to stick to the budgeted estimate of total tax collection target of Rs 33.61 trillion for current fiscal in the revised estimates, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday.
"So far, direct tax collection is up by about 20 per cent and indirect tax is higher by 5 per cent. We have data till the eight months of the fiscal and usually the collections are better in the first half. So, at the moment, we will stick to the Budget numbers in our Revised Estimates (RE)," an official said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
For 2023-24 (April-March), the Union Budget had pegged total tax collections at Rs 33.61 trillion, up 10.1 per cent from Rs 30.54 trillion in the previous year.
In the current fiscal, Rs 18.23 trillion is expected to be collected in direct taxes (personal income tax and corporate tax), and Rs 15.38 trillion from indirect taxes (GST, Customs, excise).
The revised estimates for current fiscal's revenue numbers would be presented as part of the vote on account or interim budget to be presented by the Union finance minister on February 1, 2024, in Parliament.
Asked if there could be a cut in taxes on petrol and diesel, the official said the prices of brent crude have already cooled in the international markets and there is no case for a cut in excise duty on fuel.
India is dependent on imports to meet nearly 85 per cent of its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices.
"When crude oil prices were high, we cut excise duty. When prices have already cooled, the question of tax cut is not there. You can ask for price cut (of petrol and diesel), but it will not be because of cut in taxes," the official said.
Brent crude prices stood at USD 76.40 a barrel in the futures market early on Monday.
Excise duty on fuel was last cut in May 2022 to cool inflation. The central excise duty on petrol was then cut by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Union Budget 2023-24 highlights: Here's the complete overview of Budget

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Leo box office collection Day 5: Vijay starrer crosses Rs 200 cr in India

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Union Budget 2023-24 highlights: Here's the complete overview of Budget

No 'spectacular announcements' in interim Budget, says FM Sitharaman

No 'spectacular announcement' likely in Feb 1 Budget, says finance minister

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Despite subsidies, Budget maths sticks as Sitharaman enters home stretch

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tax Collection central government Finance Ministry Direct taxes Indirect tax collection

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon