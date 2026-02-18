2026 will be year of brand resurgence for Nissan in India, says MD

Japanese automaker Nissan is lining up multiple products, bolstering its sales infrastructure as it places 2026 as the year of resurgence for the brand in India.

The company, which currently sells just one model Magnite in the country, on Tuesday launched its second offering -- the seven-seater MPV Gravite.

"When we say Nissan is committed to India, what's really important is the year 2026. This is going to be a year for the brand resurgence for Nissan in India," Nissan Motor India MD Saurabh Vatsa told reporters here.

Besides Gravite, the company plans to bring in a Tekton SUV and a larger seven seater C segment SUV later this year, he added.

"So in close succession, we are bringing in three new vehicles in almost 12 months from now. Therefore, the year of resurgence, which is going to be based on a product lineup which is broadly SUVs," Vatsa said.

He noted Magnite will continue to play an important role in the company's product portfolio in the country.

Vatsa said the company is going to leverage high growth markets internationally to bring in additional sales volume.

"As we go ahead, export remains one of our fundamental foundational pillars...In FY 2026-27 we are going to cross the 1 lakh unit export mark from India," he added.

Therefore, 2026 new approach, new products, new directions and this is going to be supported with the price coverage from six lakhs to almost up to Rs 20 lakhs, he said.

"We are going to go from one segment of vehicles to four segments of vehicles and the potential of these four segments is almost 2.5 units, so that's a strong, robust number and a segment coverage," he added.

The company said dealer network expansion is underway across Tier I and Tier II cities to enhance accessibility and customer experience.

The company plans to scale up the sales outlets to 250 by the end of this fiscal.

The automaker currently has around 160 dealerships around the country.

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, CIS and India, Nissan and Infiniti, said the automaker remains committed to the Indian market.

"This is one of the core markets for us, with the United States, Japan, China and the Middle East. And we are not committed for the short term. We are actually committed for the long term," he noted.

The company is focussed on SUV-led strategy, because this is what the market is looking for, and this is where the automaker sees potential for growth in the Indian market, he added.

"India is central to Nissan's global ambitions. Our actions over the past year strengthening operations, expanding the network and embarking on a product offensive demonstrate our long-term commitment to this market," Sabbagh stated.

The Gravite is not just a product launch; it marks the beginning of a sustained growth phase for Nissan in India, he added.

"With local manufacturing at our alliance partner facility in Chennai and a future-ready product roadmap, we are here to compete, grow and lead in the segments that matter," he stated.

Gravite, which is powered by a 1 litre petrol engine, is priced between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom).