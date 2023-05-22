72% cash-on-delivery orders on Zomato paid via Rs 2,000 notes since May 19

Also Read

Biz of moving currency booming, with new revenue streams set to open up

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

4 reasons why HSBC thinks Zomato is a great buy at the current levels

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

SC seeks response of firm Delhi marketing on plea by Zydus against HC order

Go First insolvency: NCLAT rules in favour of airline, upholds NCLT order

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports net loss of Rs 187 crore in Q4

Amazon Fresh enters over 60 Indian cities with expanded list of groceries