Air India Express offers discounted tickets to young first-time voters

Air India Express will give first-time voters aged 18 to 22 a 19 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets for travelling to their home constituencies and back, the Economic Times (ET) reported.

This deal is part of the airline’s "#VoteAsYouAre" campaign, “designed to mobilise first-time voters to fly home to exercise their constitutional right and help guide the flight path of the nation", ET reported.

In a statement, Air India Express said the discount will solidify its campaign to be identified as "New India's Smart Connector". The airline is giving the discount after voter turnout in the first phase of 2024 Lok Sabha elections dipped compared to 2019.

This discount is available to those who possess a valid voter ID and are travelling to or from airports near their respective home constituencies.

The ET report quoted Siddhartha Butalia, chief marketing officer of Air India Express, as saying, "As a brand that champions connectivity and inclusivity, Air India Express is committed to empowering the youth and fostering active citizenship. With a fifth of the world’s youth demographic, India’s demographic dividend can also be the world’s democratic dividend.”

At the time of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, nearly 130 million Indians are between the ages of 18 and 23, the ET reported.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals aim to "reduce inequality within and among countries", aiming to promote greater representation and inclusion of marginalised groups in decision-making processes. Despite India being the world's largest democracy, a significant number of eligible first-time voters abstain from participating in elections due to various obstacles, including logistical hurdles. Many of these voters are employed, studying, or residing outside their home state or country, the ET report stated.

The general elections to elect 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The voting in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls took place on April 19. Phase 2 voting is scheduled for April 26, Phase 3 for May 7, Phase 4 for May 13, Phase 5 for May 20, Phase 6 for May 25, and Phase 7 for June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.