Lok Sabha 2024: What to do if your name is missing from electoral rolls?

Ensure your name is on the electoral roll to exercise your democratic right. Follow this guide for verification if your name is missing

Jammu: School students with their faces and hands painted with words to encourage people to vote, pose for photographs ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (PTI Photo)

(PTI Photo)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

As the nation gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, the second phase of voting is swiftly approaching, slated for April 26, just two days from now.

For individuals who have reached the voting age of 18 years since the last Lok Sabha or state Assembly elections in their constituencies, enrollment is necessary to participate in the democratic process. Individuals must have turned 18 by April 1, 2024, to be eligible.
For individuals who have voted in previous elections or were previously registered but inactive, their names should be included in the voters' list of their constituency, provided there has been no change of residence.

However, individuals who have relocated since their last voting stint and have failed to update their address details with the Election Commission of India (ECI) risk exclusion from the electoral roll of their current constituency. While their names might still appear in their former constituency's list, periodic revisions often purge duplicate entries and outdated information.

Regardless, it's crucial to verify your name on the voters' list. You can easily do this online; here's how and where.

However, before proceeding, you need to be aware of your voting date.

The Lok Sabha elections are taking place in seven phases. Voting will be cast on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

Several states will vote in multiple phases, with contiguous areas possibly voting on different days. For instance, residents of Delhi or Gurgaon will vote in the sixth phase on May 25. In contrast, those in Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar) or Ghaziabad will vote a month earlier in the second phase on April 26. 

To view the all-India map of election voting dates, visit the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

How do I verify if I am on the electoral roll?


You can check your status through various methods. Visit the ECI website (electoralsearch.eci.gov.in) or use the ECI's Voter Helpline app.

On the website, you can search by:

Your Voter ID, known as "EPIC" (Elector's Photo Identification Card)

Your mobile phone number

Personal details like name and date of birth

If you have your Voter ID, using the card number is the simplest method. If your mobile number is registered with the ECI, that's also convenient. An OTP will be sent to your phone for verification.

However, using personal details can be tricky if there are errors in your Voter ID, such as spelling mistakes in your name or your father/husband's name. It's advisable to correct any mistakes, but it might be challenging to do so before the upcoming election.

What information will I find on the electoral roll about myself?


The electoral roll contains several columns of information, including the EPIC number, name, age, relative's (Father's/Husband's) name, state, district, assembly constituency (each Lok Sabha constituency is made up of several Assembly constituencies or segments), and polling station, among others.

What can I do if my name is not on the rolls?


If you were a registered voter before but cannot find your name in the current rolls, you still have time to apply to become a voter.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) updates the electoral roll continuously until the last date of nominations for the respective phase. For phase 1, the last date for nominations was March 27. For phase 2, it was April 4. The last dates for nominations for phases 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 are April 19, April 25, May 3, May 6, and May 14, respectively.

ECI officials recommend applying to have your name included in the electoral roll at least seven days before the last date of nomination to allow enough time for the form to be processed.

Various forms cater to different voter requirements. You can access the relevant form for your needs on the ECI's website at https://voters.eci.gov.in/.
First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

