Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bank of Maharashtra's profit jumps 34% to Rs 1,036 cr, NPAs down to 0.22%

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Tuesday posted a 34 per cent rise in its profit at Rs 1,036 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Tuesday posted a 34 per cent rise in its profit at Rs 1,036 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.
The Pune-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 775 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Total income increased to Rs 5,851 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 4,770 crore in the same period last year, BoM said in a regulatory filing.
The bank earned an interest income of Rs 5,171 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 4,129 crore in the same period a year ago.
The bank was able to reduce gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) to 2.04 per cent of the gross loans by the end of December 2023 from 2.94 per cent a year ago.
Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.22 per cent from 0.47 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on Aug 1

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson moves Pune court against Sambhaji Bhide

2 hr block on Mumbai-Pune Expressway arm to remove boulders from landslide

PM Modi to visit Pune on Aug 1, to be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak award

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by 0.45% across models

Republic Day offer: Jio offers partner coupons, special benefits, and more

Helmet makers demand cut in GST as 2W accidents claim goodslives in India

Redesigned Apple watches not subject to import ban, says US customs

CEOs fear for their firms in pre-Davos survey as AI, climate risks rise

Topics : Bank of Maharashtra Small public sector banks public sector banks Non-performing assets Banking Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 Pro ReviewJio Republic Day offerOPPO Reno 11 Pro ReviewDelhi Air QualityJyoti CNC AutomationDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon