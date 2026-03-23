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Bosch, Tata AutoComp form joint venture to boost India's e-mobility push

The joint venture will focus on engineering, manufacturing and sales of eAxle systems and electric motors in India

BOSCH

The joint venture aims to accelerate the adoption of sustainable and forward-looking technologies

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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Technology and services provider Bosch Ltd on Monday announced the formation of a joint venture with Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd to cater to the requirements of electric mobility.

The partners plan to hold equal shares in the joint venture, which aims to start its operations by mid-2026, subject to receiving all regulatory approvals, Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The joint venture will focus on engineering, manufacturing and sales of eAxle systems and electric motors in India, it added.

With a registered office in Pune, the joint venture aims to accelerate the adoption of sustainable and forward-looking technologies, thereby expanding the regional footprint for both companies in the e-mobility space, the filing said.

 

"India being the world's third largest automotive market, Bosch aims to leverage stronger opportunities for its business in India. This planned partnership with TACO further cements our presence in e-mobility, enabling us to deliver cutting edge global solutions locally in India including engineering and manufacturing expertise," said Karsten Muller, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing and Quality, Electrified Motion, Robert Bosch GmbH.

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The joint venture with Tata AutoComp is designed to accelerate the adoption of these technologies by delivering efficient, state-of-the-art e-Mobility solutions to our customers," Guruprasad Mudlapur, President of the Bosch Group in India, and Managing Director, Bosch Ltd, said.

"At Bosch, we strongly believe that Battery Electric technology is the definitive path to achieving low emissions in passenger cars and select commercial vehicle segments," Mudlapur added.

Tata AutoComp Vice Chairman, Arvind Goel said India's mobility ecosystem is undergoing a rapid transformation driven by electrification, localisation, and the need for scalable technology solutions.

"This joint venture between Tata AutoComp Systems and Bosch Ltd brings together complementary strengths in engineering, technology and manufacturing to accelerate the development of advanced e-mobility solutions for the Indian market," he added.

Bosch said it has invested over 6 billion euros globally in e-mobility.

The partnership with Tata AutoComp enables the company to bring these advanced eAxle systems and electric motor solutions to India's growing e-mobility market, reinstating their ongoing commitment to the region, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Bosch Bosch India Tata AutoComp Tata AutoComp Systems Electric mobility

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

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